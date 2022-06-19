Halifax advocacy group calls for permanent immigration status for migrant workers

Send this page to someone via email

A small group of people gathered outside Halifax MP Andy Fillmore’s office on Sunday to call on the federal government to better support migrant workers.

“We’re advocating for full and permanent immigration status for all migrants,” said Stacey Gomez, a member of the group, No One Is Illegal Halifax.

Each year, Nova Scotia welcomes about 2,000 temporary foreign workers, who can spend up up to eight months working in the province. Most come from Mexico, but there are foreign workers who come from other areas including Central America and Asia.

“While on paper they have the same rights as all Nova Scotians, in practice it’s very difficult for them to speak out about their rights,” said Gomez.

She says their group often hears from migrant workers about all sorts of issues, including not being paid minimum wage, inadequate housing, as well as racism and discrimination in the workplace. But workers who speak out risk being fired and being sent home without the possibility of reapplying to the program.

“Back in their home countries there may be high unemployment rates, very little opportunities, so a lot of workers are appreciative of the opportunity to be here working but also want to access the same rights as Nova Scotians do,” said Gomez.

She adds that’s why advocates would like to see permanent immigration status, so that workers wouldn’t have to worry about being deported if they’re fired for speaking out.

Applications for permanent residence status is open, which means foreign temporary workers can apply, however there is a strict point system for determining who qualifies.

“If you’re a migrant worker there’s not any special credit or points that you get regardless of the amount of years you’ve been coming to work in Canada. ”

After speaking in front of Fillmore’s office, the group walked down to the Immigration Canada Office, then the Nova Scotia Legislature with a final stop at the waterfront to raise further awareness.

The group says they chose to hold their rally on Sunday because it’s Father’s Day, and many migrant workers are fathers or parents.

“This is a really important day where migrant workers are away from their families it’s just pronounced that sense of missing their families back home.”