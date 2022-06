Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says a vehicle drove into a restaurant Saturday night.

In a tweet posted at 8:27 p.m. Saturday, fire crews reported the incident at Chop Steakhouse and Bar located at 977 Wellington Road.

The tweet reported “unknown injuries.” Emergency crews have cleared the area.

A vehicle has drove into Chop Steakhouse at 977 Wellington Rd ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ ⁦@MLPS911⁩ on scene. Unknown injuries. Fire crews have cleared #ldnont pic.twitter.com/VRSBQ4mZqF — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 19, 2022

