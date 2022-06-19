Manitoba Marathon called off due to heat and humidity

Send this page to someone via email

According to organizers, the Manitoba Marathon was called off around 8:15 a.m. this morning due to the humidex and climbing temperatures.

View image in full screen Runners grab water at the Manitoba Marathon on June 19, 2022./Arsalan Saeed.

Runners were told at check points to turn around and head back to IG Field where the race began shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.

Organizers say buses are headed to pick up runners at various spots along the race.

This is the first Manitoba Marathon back at IG Field since the pandemic.

More to come.