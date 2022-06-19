Menu

Canada

Manitoba Marathon called off due to heat and humidity

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Marathon expected to be a scorcher' Manitoba Marathon expected to be a scorcher
Runners participating in the Manitoba Marathon Sunday will be dealing with scorching hot temperatures. Marek Tkach has more on how people are preparing.

According to organizers, the Manitoba Marathon was called off around 8:15 a.m. this morning due to the humidex and climbing temperatures.

Runners grab water at the Manitoba Marathon on June 19, 2022./Arsalan Saeed View image in full screen
Runners were told at check points to turn around and head back to IG Field where the race began shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.

Organizers say buses are headed to pick up runners at various spots along the race.

This is the first Manitoba Marathon back at IG Field since the pandemic.

More to come.

