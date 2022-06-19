Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing woman

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 19, 2022 10:05 am
missing person View image in full screen
24-year-old Yuyan Chen. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are searching for a missing woman.

Police first reported that 24-year-old Yuyan Chen was last seen Thursday in the area of Limberlost Road and Fairfax Court, near Wonderland Road North and Gainsborough Road.

However, police have since said Chen was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in St. Thomas near First and Talbot streets.

Read more: London, Ont. police searching for missing 15-year-old

Chen is described as an Asian female with shoulder-length black hair and 5’6” in height.

Trending Stories

Police say she goes by the name Rain.

Chen was last seen wearing a backpack with yellow straps and a black jacket with a hood and zipper down the front.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Volunteers come out to help in the search for a missing Kelowna woman' Volunteers come out to help in the search for a missing Kelowna woman
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagLondon Police tagMissing tagMissing Woman tagLondon police missing tagLondon police missing woman tagYuyan Chen tagYuyan Chen missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers