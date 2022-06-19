London, Ont. police searching for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are searching for a missing woman.

Police first reported that 24-year-old Yuyan Chen was last seen Thursday in the area of Limberlost Road and Fairfax Court, near Wonderland Road North and Gainsborough Road.

However, police have since said Chen was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in St. Thomas near First and Talbot streets.

Chen is described as an Asian female with shoulder-length black hair and 5’6” in height.

Police say she goes by the name Rain.

Chen was last seen wearing a backpack with yellow straps and a black jacket with a hood and zipper down the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).