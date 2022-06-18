Saskatoon Police seek help locating missing 9-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Garrett Teachout, who is 9 years old and was reported missing from his home on the 200 block of Ave R South.

He was last seen on June 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. according to a news release.

Garrett is described as 5’8″, 180lbs, Indigenous with fair complexion, short curly black hair, blueish green eyes, no glasses, dog bite scars on right ear and left forearm.

Last seen wearing grey and black running shoes, grey sweatpants, and a black T-shirt, police said.

If seen or located, please contact SPS at 306-975-8300.

