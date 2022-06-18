Menu

Investigations

Saskatoon Police seek help locating missing 9-year-old boy

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 7:23 pm
Missing person-Garrett Teachout, 9 years old. View image in full screen
Missing person-Garrett Teachout, 9 years old. Saskatoon Police Service

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Garrett Teachout, who is 9 years old and was reported missing from his home on the 200 block of Ave R South.

He was last seen on June 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. according to a news release.

Read more: Man dies in Saskatoon police custody; Regina Police to conduct independent investigation

Garrett is described as 5’8″, 180lbs, Indigenous with fair complexion, short curly black hair, blueish green eyes, no glasses, dog bite scars on right ear and left forearm.

Trending Stories

Last seen wearing grey and black running shoes, grey sweatpants, and a black T-shirt, police said.

If seen or located, please contact SPS at 306-975-8300.

