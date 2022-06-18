Man dies in Saskatoon police custody; Regina Police to conduct independent investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old male died in Saskatoon Police custody on Saturday just before 1:00 a.m.

Regina police has been asked to conduct an independent, external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. In addition, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will appoint an Independent Observer, according to a press release.

Officers were dispatched to 500 block of 5th Avenue North to respond to several calls regarding a male causing disturbance and screaming that someone was trying to kill him, police said in a news release.

Witnesses said that he was carrying a large butcher knife and a bottle of alcohol, police said.

Read more: Saskatoon Police release 2021 dispatch and safety numbers

According to the news release, when officers arrived the 32-year-old fled on foot and was located a short time later on Queen Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The male’s face was covered in blood, police said.

“While officers were determining what happened, the male became aggressive and confrontational with police and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant,” the news release said.

Police said the man began spitting blood at the officers and there was a brief struggle while taking the man into custody.

Medavie was called to treat the injuries to the man’s face. He became unresponsive when Medavie arrived and died on his way to the hospital, according to the news release.

Global News contacted Saskatoon police for more information and was told the case is under investigation and more details will come as the investigation progresses.