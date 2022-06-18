Menu

Sports

Toronto swimmer Summer McIntosh claims world championship silver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2022 1:37 pm

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women’s 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday.

The 15-year-old was second to veteran swimmer Katie Ledecky of the U.S.

Ledecky finished in three minutes 38.15 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:59.39, which was a Canadian record in the distance.

American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:02.08.

Read more: Opening for Toronto east-end pool delayed until end of July

McIntosh was the youngest athlete on the Canadian team in last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

At 14, she placed fourth in the 400 as well as fourth in the women’s relay.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
