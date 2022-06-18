COVID-19: Quebec lifts mask mandate for public transit users

Send this page to someone via email

Public transit users in Quebec are no longer required to wear masks beginning today.

The province brought in a COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor public spaces and public transit in the summer of 2020.

In mid-May, it became the last province to remove the face covering requirement for indoor public spaces, and going forward, authorities say wearing a mask will be personal choice.

Masks are still mandatory in hospitals, long-term care homes and other health-care facilities.

The Quebec government announced the plan to remove masks on public transit 10 days ago, a decision that was supported by the province’s public health officials.

In the latest figures published Friday, Quebec health authorities reported 1,029 people hospitalized with the disease, including 26 in intensive care.