Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Europe heatwave: officials warn of ‘extreme’ wildfire risks

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 18, 2022 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Extreme heat sweeps parts of northern hemisphere' Extreme heat sweeps parts of northern hemisphere
WATCH: Residents raise climate change concerns as parts of Europe face unseasonable early heat wave

People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe on Saturday for a bit of respite from an early heatwave that saw the mercury rise above 40 degrees Celsius in France and Spain.

In Germany, where highs of 38C were expected, the health minister urged vulnerable groups to stay hydrated.

“Heat and too little fluids can be deadly for older people,” Karl Lauterbach tweeted. “We need to keep an eye on the elderly and those with disabilities today.”

Read more: Europe readies for early heat wave stretching much of continent

Meanwhile, officials warned of wildfires across the western Mediterranean region as high temperatures and a long dry spell made for combustible conditions.

The European Commission’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire risk was “extreme” and “very extreme” in much of Spain, the Rhone river valley in France, Sardinia, Sicily and parts of mainland Italy.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'India, Pakistan face record-breaking heatwaves' India, Pakistan face record-breaking heatwaves
India, Pakistan face record-breaking heatwaves – Apr 30, 2022

The 27-nation bloc has put 12 firefighting planes and a helicopter on standby to assist countries struggling with major blazes this summer.

Meteorologists in France described the situation as “really exceptional” and predicted that a peak of 43C could be reached Saturday before thunderstorms bring cooler weather in from the Atlantic.

Experts say the early heat wave is a sign of what’s to come as climate change makes extreme temperatures normally seen only in July and August more likely in June too.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagWildfire tagFrance tagGermany tagEurope tagSpain tagEurope heatwave tagFrance Heatwave tagGermany heatwave tagheatwave 2022 taghow long is this heatwave going to last tagwhen is heatwave over tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers