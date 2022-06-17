Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Europe readies for early heat wave stretching much of continent

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 17, 2022 8:14 am
Europe heatwave View image in full screen
A man reads a book in the shadows on the Garonne river bank in Toulouse, south-western France, on June 17. France is set to face the earliest heat wave ever recorded by weather service Meteofrance places 25 departments under orange level heat wave alert and 12 under the red level, the highest level of alert. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea is giving much of western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius from Malaga to London on Friday.

Some areas are expected to see the mercury pass 40C.

Germany’s national weather service DWD predicted that the big sweat would continue over the weekend, as the heat moves eastward into central and eastern Europe.

Trending Stories

Read more: More extreme weather coming this summer after deadly Ontario, Quebec storm: meteorologists

The heat follows an unusually dry spring that’s resulted in authorities ordering water to be rationed in northern Italy and parts of France.

Experts say that climate change is already affecting rainfall patterns and evaporation rates across the region, with knock-on effects for agriculture, industry and wildlife.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagGlobal Warming tagEurope tagsummer weather tagEurope Heat Wave tagEurope Weather tagEurope Heat tageurope summer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers