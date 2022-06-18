Menu

World

Joe Biden falls off bike near Delaware beach home, says, ‘I’m good’

By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
Posted June 18, 2022 10:57 am
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, not shown, takes a bike ride on June 3, 2021. The U.S. president took a spill from his bike on Saturday as he stopped to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. SAW

President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Read more: Bidens evacuated after plane enters restricted airspace near Delaware beach home

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
