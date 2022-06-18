Menu

Economy

Bitcoin drops below US$ 20,000 for the first time since 2020

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 18, 2022 9:22 am
Crypto market value falls below US$1 trillion as bitcoin hits 18-month low
The value of the cryptocurrency market on Monday fell below US$1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, according to data site CoinMarketCap, reaching as low as $926 billion. The global cryptocurrency market peaked at US$2.9 trillion in November 2021, but it has faltered so far this year.

The price of bitcoin fell below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020 on Saturday, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold, dropping as much as 9% to less than $19,000, according to CoinDesk.

The last time bitcoin was at this level was November 2020, when it was on its way up to its all-time high of nearly $69,000.

Read more: Bitcoin and crypto platforms are in trouble. What’s behind the collapse?

Bitcoin has now lost more than 70 percent of its value since reaching that peak.

Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that’s been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble on Saturday.

It’s the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets. Investors are selling off riskier assets because central banks are raising interest rates to combat quickening inflation.

Cryptocurrency industry has rough week amid market uncertainty
Cryptocurrency industry has rough week amid market uncertainty

A spate of crypto meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of investors’ assets and sparked urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry.

Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network said this month it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers, with no sign of when it would give its 1.7 million customers access to their funds.

Stablecoin Terra imploded last month, erasing tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
