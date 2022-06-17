4 rescued after 3 boats capsize on Balsam Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say four people were rescued in three separate incidents in which boats capsized on Balsam Lake on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews first responded to reports of a boat which capsized, resulting in the rescue of a 64-year-old man.

During the rescue, police were informed of two more reports of capsized boats on the lake.

One involved a paddle boat and another on a four-foot aluminum boat, police said.

“All three people capsized into the water with strong winds and six-foot swells,” OPP said Friday night. “Two out of three were wearing life-jackets.”

Police say a passing boater managed to bring two of the individuals to shore.

OPP say its SAVE (Snowmobile ATV Vessel Enforcement) and an OPP helicopter crew later spotted the other outstanding boater on an island uninjured.

“This person was swimming for approximately an hour and half prior to being located on the island,” police said.

Winds in the region on Friday reached peaks of 70 km/h.

OPP say the incidents are a reminder of the importance of wearing a lifejacket or personal floatation device and to plan ahead and monitor weather conditions.