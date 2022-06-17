Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after girl, 12, sexually assaulted at restaurant in Aurora

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 8:17 pm
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Aurora.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Aurora. York Regional Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a sexual assault was reported in Aurora, Ont.

York Regional Police said on June 16, at around 6:40 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was at a restaurant in the Earl Stewart Drive and Bayview Avenue area.

Police said while at the restaurant, the girl went to the washroom and was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Officers are now searching for a man with a medium build. He was seen wearing grey pants, a grey and beige vest, a plaid long sleeve shirt and glasses.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Aurora.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Aurora. York Regional Police / Handout

Read more: Man, 35, arrested after woman lit on fire aboard Toronto transit bus: police

Police said he may possibly have “mobility challenges.”

Officers have also released a photo of a suspect vehicle.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Aurora.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Aurora. York Regional Police / Handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

