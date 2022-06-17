Menu

Canada

Quebec court approves $200.9M settlement against Desjardins over data breach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Bill 53 to give Quebecers more control over credit' Bill 53 to give Quebecers more control over credit
A new government bill aims to give Quebecers more control and protection when it comes to their credit. As Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, Bill 53 is in response to the Desjardins data breaches – Aug 26, 2020

The Superior Court of Quebec has approved a nearly $200.9-million settlement of a class-action lawsuit against Desjardins over a data breach — the largest to date in the Canadian financial services sector.

Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin say everyone affected by the breach, regardless of where they live, will be eligible to claim.

Class members may seek compensation for loss of time that is related to the personal information breach, as well as for identity theft.

Read more: Data breach at Desjardins caused by series of gaps, privacy watchdog says

In addition, class members who have not already registered for Equifax’s credit monitoring service will be able to do so for five years at Desjardins’ cost, and maintain the other protective measures implemented by Desjardins following the breach for at least five years.

The federal Privacy commissioner said in 2020 that a series of technological and administrative gaps caused the high-profile data breach at the financial co-operative, which he said did not demonstrate the level of attention needed to protect the sensitive personal information entrusted to its care.

Read more: Desjardins credit card holders also affected by massive data breach

The incident compromised the data of 4.2 million people who had active accounts, Desjardins said.

Class members do not have to take any steps at this stage. Notices containing instructions for making claims will be distributed over several months beginning around July 21.

For at least 26 months, a rogue employee was siphoning sensitive personal information collected by Desjardins from customers who had purchased or received products through the organization.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
