Nova Scotia schools celebrate first Black Excellence Day

Students, teachers and staff across Nova Scotia celebrated the first Black Excellence Day Friday — an opportunity for schools to recognize Black student achievements.

At Citadel High School in Halifax, though, Black excellence is celebrated each and every day of the year — African Nova Scotia student support worker Cindy Cain-Holmes makes sure of it.

One way she does that: her display of past graduates that adorn the inside and outside of her resource office.

“It shows that, you know what? Our hard work paid off. We did it. I’m going to Acadia. I’m going to Dalhousie. I’m going to SMU,” she told Global News.

“Having it here all year round lets the kids this year see, ‘Oh, they did it? Oh, they’re from my community, they did it.’ So it’s just a way that they can see that yeah, I can do it too.”

Story continues below advertisement

Grade 11 student Nehemiah O’Neil said the wall is big motivation.

“It’s really motivating to know that people have done it before, so it kind of drives you to want to do it more,” he said.

Armon Jefferies, who will soon receive his diploma, agrees.

“It’s really nice to know that no matter where you come from, different backgrounds or anything, you can always strive for your best and make it there,” said Jefferies, who himself is “making it there.”

The 18-year-old just received a scholarship and will be interning with a Halifax law firm this summer. Then he’s off to university, but not before fulfilling one more role: class valedictorian.

“I was pretty ecstatic when I heard that,” Jefferies said, adding he was chosen by his peers and teachers.

“My mom and dad were very happy of me because I will be the first one attending university from either side, and I’ll be the first valedictorian too, so I’m pretty happy about that.”

He said Black Excellence Day is a good opportunity to educate others and ensure everyone’s story is heard and represented.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re now coming into a period where we’re speaking about issues and trying to build better relationships and this is a real key part to doing so,” he said.

Students, teachers and staff across the province were encouraged to wear black t-shirts and host events honouring Black excellence.

“It makes you feel appreciated,” said Kyrae Carvery, who’s in Grade 11. “You can kind of get lost in the everyday and not really focus on how important you really are, but just to have a day to sit back and realize and appreciate — it’s eye-opening.”

Keneigha Clayton said it’s nice to know there’s a day dedicated to Black students.

“People, they don’t expect a lot from Black students, but what we’ve shown throughout the years is that we can actually accomplish way more together,” said the Grade 11 student.

Cain-Holmes said there are about 170 Black students that go to Citadel High School and she makes a point to reach out to every single one.

“Empowering them, making them feel good about themselves, just letting them know that they matter and giving them a safe space to work in,” she said, adding her office is far more than just that.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re studying, we’re laughing, we’re crying, we’re praying. So much happens here in this office. It’s a beautiful — it’s a beautiful space.”