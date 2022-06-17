Regina woman charged in connection with pedestrian hit and run

A 59-year-old woman from Regina has been charged following a hit and run collision.
Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Regina police arrived at 14th Avenue and Albert Street after a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old female victim, who was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
After a search for the vehicle, officers found the suspect driving North on Angus Street.
Wendy Colleen Johnson was charged with failure to stop after collision that results in bodily harm.
Johnson was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on Aug. 3.
