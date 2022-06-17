OPP remove horses running on 401 near Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West responded to an unusual call Friday morning.

Police found two horses running on Highway 401 near Glen Miller Road and causing vehicles to swerve in order to avoid them.

Police say a transport truck helped cut off the horses’ ability to run, while officers were able to stop the horses using rope from their police vehicles.

The horses were brought to the 401 westbound OnRoute until their owner retrieved them at about 8:45 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

2:15 Pride display at a Newburgh market is targeted by vandals Pride display at a Newburgh market is targeted by vandals