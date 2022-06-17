Menu

Canada

OPP remove horses running on 401 near Trenton

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 11:12 am
Police in Quinte West apprehended two horses running on Highway 401.
Police in Quinte West apprehended two horses running on Highway 401. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West responded to an unusual call Friday morning.

Police found two horses running on Highway 401 near Glen Miller Road and causing vehicles to swerve in order to avoid them.

Police say a transport truck helped cut off the horses’ ability to run, while officers were able to stop the horses using rope from their police vehicles.

The horses were brought to the 401 westbound OnRoute until their owner retrieved them at about 8:45 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

