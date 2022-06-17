Kingston Health Sciences Centre to decommission COVID-19 field site

Send this page to someone via email

As the last COVID-19 restrictions are being loosened amid the end of the pandemic, Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it will close its COVID-19 field hospital by June 30.

KHSC created the site at 340 Union St. where it held 70 beds for COVID-19 patients in the event admissions overwhelmed the local healthcare system.

“We came within days of opening the site in April 2021 as more critical care patients from outside the area transferred to our Kingston General Hospital site. Thankfully, transfers levelled off and we had sufficient capacity without opening the alternate health facility,” says Dr. David Pichora, president and chief executive of KHSC.

“We are proud of the teamwork and partnerships involved in creating this safety net of space, staffing and services that would have let us continue providing the same level of medical care that patients receive across KHSC,” he added.

