SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

EU commission recommends making Ukraine a member candidate

By Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press
Posted June 17, 2022 7:36 am
Click to play video: 'EU leaders gather in Ukraine to show support' EU leaders gather in Ukraine to show support
WATCH: EU leaders gather in Ukraine to show support

The European Union’s executive arm on Friday recommended making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, a first step on what was expected to be a long road for the war-torn country to join the 27-nation bloc.

The European Commission delivered its proposal to award Ukraine candidate status after a fast-tracked analysis of answers to a questionnaire. The Ukrainian government applied for EU membership less than a week after Russia invaded the country.

“Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “We want them to live with us, the European dream.”

Read more: EU leaders jointly visit Ukraine as battles rage in Donbas region

The leaders of the bloc’s existing members are scheduled to discuss the recommendation during a summit next week in Brussels. The European Commission’s endorsement, while a strong sign of solidarity with Ukraine, is likely to take years or even decades to materialize into EU membership.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Launching accession talks with a potential member requires unanimous approval from all member nations. They have expressed differing views on how quickly to add Ukraine to their ranks.

Click to play video: 'EU leaders reach agreement on partial Russian oil embargo' EU leaders reach agreement on partial Russian oil embargo
EU leaders reach agreement on partial Russian oil embargo – May 31, 2022

But Ukraine’s bid received a shot in the arm Thursday when the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited the country and vowed to back Kyiv in becoming an official candidate.

To be admitted, potential newcomers need to demonstrate that they meet EU standards on issues such as fighting corruption and democratic principles and must absorb about 80,000 pages of rules covering everything from trade and immigration to fertilizer and the rule of law.

“Yes, Ukraine deserves a European perspective. It should be welcomed as a candidate country, on the understanding that important work remains to be done,” von der Leyen said Friday. “The entire process is merits-based. It goes by the book and therefore, progress depends entirely on Ukraine.”

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ukraine tagEuropean union tagEU tagUkraine Russia tagEU Ukraine tagRussia's war on Ukraine tagEU Commission tagukraine eu membership tagEuropean Union ukraine tagEU bloc tagEuropean Comisssion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers