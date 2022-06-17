New research on fossilized smooth-shelled turtle species discovered in Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

An incredible fossil first dug in Grasslands National Park in 2016 is a new species of turtle known as Leiochelys tokaryki, or “Tokaryk’s smooth turtle,” in recognition of Tim Tokaryk, the former curator of palaeontology at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).

The tiny turtle, which is the size of a human fist, is the subject of a new research paper involving Ryan McKellar from the RSM. Paleontologists say it’s a rare fossil where all the bones are connected inside the shell.

“The whole shell is tiny…. The turtle is about 66 million years old and was found near Grasslands National Park in 2016, next to bones of a triceratops,” said McKellar. “The new specimen is only the second of its kind studied in North America and our ability to look at the entire skeleton with CT scans brought a new level of detail to the research.”

New research on the tiny turtle is sparking academic interest as the specimen involved is only the second of its kind studied in North America. University of Regina master of science student Caelan Libke and Canadian Light Source scientist Sergei Gasilov used CT scanning to image the delicate specimen.

“Whether it is uncovering and reassembling the world’s largest Tyrannosaurus, on display in the CN T.rex Gallery, to last year’s amazing Prognathodon discovery, the work of scientists at the RSM is as fascinating as it is wide-ranging,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross stated in a release. “At the RSM, there is always a potential new discovery on the horizon to amaze us.”

