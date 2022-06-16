Menu

Canada

Montreal under severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: June 16, 2022' Global News Morning weather forecast: June 16, 2022
Kim Sullivan has Montreal's weather forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Montreal and several other regions as heavy rain and high winds hit southern Quebec.

Environment Canada issued the alert late Thursday afternoon to say meteorologists are “tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, baseball size or greater hail and heavy rain.”

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning reads. “Extremely large hail can smash windows, destroy property and vehicles and cause life-threatening injury.”

Read more: Hydro-Québec says deadly spring storm cost $70M

The public weather agency says that high wind gusts can destroy buildings with “tornado-like damage” as well as flatten trees. Vehicles can also be blown off the road.

Environment Canada has also issued thunderstorm warnings or watches for other regions, including Quebec City and Gatineau.

Outside of Montreal, some areas are also under a tornado watch. Among them are the Laurentians and
Lanaudière.

The weather alert about thunderstorms was also issued on mobile phones in the greater Montreal area. In its message, Quebec’s Public Security Ministry advises to “take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

