City launches public hydration stations to help Winnipeggers beat summer heat

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:46 pm
Spray pads are a great way to beat the heat, the city says. View image in full screen
Spray pads are a great way to beat the heat, the city says. Getty Images

Winnipeg is about to heat up for summer, and city officials are encouraging residents to stay safe and hydrated during extreme conditions — beginning with temperatures this weekend expected to hit the high 30s C.

The city’s pilot hydration project was launched Thursday with a new station with access to clean drinking water installed at Central Park, and two more — at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre and at Selkirk Avenue and Powers Street — to be installed in the coming days.

Read more: Manitoba is heating up. Is your air conditioner ready?

The city said Thursday that in addition to indoor pools and outdoor spray pads as convenient ways to cool down, Winnipeggers can beat the heat by going inside at leisure centres and libraries during operating hours.

