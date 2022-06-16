Rogers Cove in Peterborough, beach in Curve Lake First Nation deemed unsafe for swimming

Send this page to someone via email

Two beaches within the jurisdiction of Peterborough Public Health have been deemed unsafe for swimming following recent water sample testing.

The health unit reported on Thursday that recent water samples at the beach at Rogers Cove in Peterborough and Curve Lake Lance Woods Park (38 Whetung St. E.) in Curve Lake First Nation indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria.

The latest update indicates that all other beaches in the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation are safe as of Thursday morning.

At Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove beaches in the city, lifeguards will begin service June 25 until Aug. 28. They will be on duty daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beavermead Beach will also feature an access mat June 26 to Aug. 22 to improve accessibility entering and exiting Little Lake, the city announced Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on water quality reporting at the public beaches, please contact the health unit at 705-743-1000.

Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The health unit this week is starting its beach water testing program which will run through to the Labour Day weekend. The health unit tests water at 46 public beaches in Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Test results for each beach will be updated weekly by late Thursday or early Friday on the health unit’s Beach Water Testing webpage and on its social media channels. Signs are also posted at local beaches, indicating if conditions are safe for swimming or not.

A three-colour system is used to report beach water test results: green (open), yellow (swimming not recommended), and red (closed).

Both health units note E. coli and high bacteria counts in the water can increase the risk of eye, ear, nose or throat infections, or cause stomach cramps and diarrhea. A skin rash called Swimmer’s Itch can also surface, causing itching and redness.

Story continues below advertisement