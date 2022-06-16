Road closures to be in place Saturday morning for Toronto Waterfront 10K

Send this page to someone via email

Road closures will be in place in Toronto Saturday morning for the Toronto Waterfront 10K.

Toronto police issued a statement Thursday outlining the closures, which will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be fully closed from Bathurst Street to Windermere Avenue.

Access to Sunnyside Park, Palais Royale, The Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 344, and Toronto Argonaut Rowing Club will still be provided by using the eastbound curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive, the statement said.

Access to Ontario Place, Coronation Park, and HMCS York will be provided from Stadium Road and Remembrance Drive.

Fort York Boulevard and Strachan Avenue will also be closed between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.