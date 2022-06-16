Menu

Traffic

Road closures to be in place Saturday morning for Toronto Waterfront 10K

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 11:25 am
Toronto skyline on March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto skyline on March 18, 2022. Morganne Campbell / Global News

Road closures will be in place in Toronto Saturday morning for the Toronto Waterfront 10K.

Toronto police issued a statement Thursday outlining the closures, which will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be fully closed from Bathurst Street to Windermere Avenue.

Read more: Toronto ending regular ActiveTO waterfront road closures

Access to Sunnyside Park, Palais Royale, The Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 344, and Toronto Argonaut Rowing Club will still be provided by using the eastbound curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive, the statement said.

Access to Ontario Place, Coronation Park, and HMCS York will be provided from Stadium Road and Remembrance Drive.

Fort York Boulevard and Strachan Avenue will also be closed between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

