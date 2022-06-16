Ontarians waited on average almost 2 hours to see ER doctor in April

Send this page to someone via email

A new report suggests Ontario residents have waited on average at least 114 minutes, or one hour and 54 minutes, to be assessed by an emergency room doctor.

Health Quality Ontario released the report, noting the data is from April.

Average wait times fluctuated throughout the pandemic. In April of 2021, the average wait time was around 1.3 hours. In August 2021 and November 2021 wait times reached 1.9 hours, as also reported in April of this year as we move into post-pandemic life.

The data also broke down wait times by hospitals across the province.

The hospital with the worst ER wait time to first see a doctor is in Windsor – Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus at a five-hour wait time.

Tied for second at 3.5 hours is Hawkesbury And District General Hospital near Ottawa and Halton Healthcare Services Corporation – Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

According to the data, the hospital with the best ER wait time to get seen by a doctor is Southlake Regional Centre in Newmarket and William Osler Health System – Peel Memorial Center in Brampton at 0.6 hours, or 36 minutes.

The report also indicated the average length of stay for patients for a visit. Those who went to the emergency room with low-urgent needs, and who were not admitted to the hospital, waited three hours. Seventy-six per cent of patients finished their emergency visit within a target time of four hours, the data noted.

Those who were there with high-urgency spent an average of 4.5 hours and 90 per cent of patients finished their emergency visit within a target time of 8 hours.

And patients who were admitted to hospital spent an average of 20 hours.