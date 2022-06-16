Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. teen seriously injured in collision with pick-up truck: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 10:22 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police continue to investigate a collision yesterday evening that sent a 15-year boy to hospital with serious injuries. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a teenager has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck on Wednesday evening.

Police said two teenage boys were riding push scooters on Silvercreek Parkway just after 7 p.m.,  weaving within the southbound lanes as cars approached.

Read more: Guelph police investigating collision with transit bus, pedestrian outside hospital

Police said several drivers slowed down after noticing the hazard the teens posed. However, police say the driver of a Ford F-150 attempted to pass the slower vehicles in the curb lane.

As he did so, investigators said one of the teens veered into the curb lane and collided with the front left corner and driver-side mirror, suffering a head injury.

They said the teen was taken to Guelph General Hospital to be stabilized and then transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Read more: Guelph police seek witnesses, video after crash leaves teen with serious injuries

Police said the boy’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

