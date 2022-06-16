Guelph, Ont. teen seriously injured in collision with pick-up truck: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a teenager has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck on Wednesday evening.

Police said two teenage boys were riding push scooters on Silvercreek Parkway just after 7 p.m., weaving within the southbound lanes as cars approached.

Police said several drivers slowed down after noticing the hazard the teens posed. However, police say the driver of a Ford F-150 attempted to pass the slower vehicles in the curb lane.

As he did so, investigators said one of the teens veered into the curb lane and collided with the front left corner and driver-side mirror, suffering a head injury.

They said the teen was taken to Guelph General Hospital to be stabilized and then transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Police said the boy’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

There is no word on any charges at this time.