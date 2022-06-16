Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP make impaired driving arrests in Douro-Dummer, Trent Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 10:21 am
Peterborough County OPP made two impaired driving arrests following collisions on June 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP made two impaired driving arrests following collisions on June 15, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough County OPP laid two impaired driving charges following traffic incidents on Wednesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. in Douro-Dummer Township, a vehicle left County Road 4 and entered a ditch, police say. Officers determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: 2 dead after ATV, car collide near Alderville First Nation, arrest made: OPP

John Spring, 54 of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), careless driving and failure to surrender a driver’s licence.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21.

Pontoon boat

In the Municipality of Trent Lakes, around 3 p.m. an officer on patrol located a pontoon boat on County Road 36.

Police determined the boat had become dislodged from a trailer being towed by a vehicle. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Richard Carroll, 57, of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 19.

