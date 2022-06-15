Menu

Entertainment

Alanis Morissette, members of Rush to appear at tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
Posted June 15, 2022 9:35 pm
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. View image in full screen
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

The twin concerts for Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins will include Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, members of Queen, The Police, Rush, Kiss, The Pretenders, Motley Crue, Queens of the Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Supergrass and comedian Dave Chappelle.

The shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters announce 2 tribute concerts to honour drummer Taylor Hawkins

The London concert will have Gallagher, Jett, Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass and Chappelle. The Inglewood concert will have Cyrus, Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette, Nikki Sixx and Luke Spiller. Both concerts will feature Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Roger Taylor, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alex Lifeson, Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal and the surviving member of Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at age 50

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album The Colour & The Shape.

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose. Hawkins played on every subsequent band album, including One by One and In Your Honor, and on hit singles like “Best of You.”

Click to play video: 'Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old on stage to perform Metallica' Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old on stage to perform Metallica
Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old on stage to perform Metallica – Oct 15, 2018
© 2022 The Associated Press
