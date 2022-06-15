Nanaimo RCMP seek man accused of exposing himself to 17-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nanaimo are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a 17-year-old girl last Friday.

The girl was walking westbound on Fifth Street towards Wakeisah Avenue around 10 a.m. when she encountered the man in an alleyway between Hillcrest and Lambert avenues, police said in a media release.

The girl made brief eye contact with him, at which point the man exposed his genitals and began walking towards her while “committing an indecent act,” police said.

When the girl yelled that she was calling police, the man fled towards Hardwood Road. The girl was able to take a photo of the suspect before he ran away.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s, standing about five-foot-10 and with a medium build. He had grey hair and a long, sunken face.

Police said he was wearing a welder’s style skull cap, a greyish or purple zip up shirt and brown cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

