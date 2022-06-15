Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly two dozen people hurt in bear spray attack at Vancouver high school

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 7:25 pm
An example of bear spray, which can be purchased at an outdoor goods store. View image in full screen
A can of bear spray is seen a Global News file photo. On Wed. June 15, 2022, Killarney Secondary School in East Vancouver was evacuated after two teens deployed bear spray in the building. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

Nearly two dozen students and staff were “contaminated” by bear spray during an assault at an East Vancouver high school on Wednesday, according to police.

About 2,000 students were evacuated from Killarney Secondary School shortly after 9 a.m., as officers responded to reports that someone had deployed a noxious substance in the building.

Read more: 3-year sentence for random stabbing of Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons

In a news release, Vancouver police said they believe two teens who do not attend the school entered around that time and tried to assault a male student. The suspects used bear spray and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Trending Stories

Firefighters and paramedics treated staff and students who were sprayed, and several students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have identified the suspects and believe the incident was targeted. Their investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown' VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown
VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown – May 21, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver crime tagEast Vancouver tagBear Spray tagteen violence tagbear spray attack tagKillarney Secondary School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers