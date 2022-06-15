Nearly two dozen people hurt in bear spray attack at Vancouver high school

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two dozen students and staff were “contaminated” by bear spray during an assault at an East Vancouver high school on Wednesday, according to police.

About 2,000 students were evacuated from Killarney Secondary School shortly after 9 a.m., as officers responded to reports that someone had deployed a noxious substance in the building.

In a news release, Vancouver police said they believe two teens who do not attend the school entered around that time and tried to assault a male student. The suspects used bear spray and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Firefighters and paramedics treated staff and students who were sprayed, and several students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police added.

Officers have identified the suspects and believe the incident was targeted. Their investigation is ongoing.

