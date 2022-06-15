Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northumberland OPP seek missing man from Alnwick-Haldimand Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 4:38 pm
Northumberland OPP are looking for Dustin Verchere, last seen on Broomfield Road in Alnwick-Halidimand Township on June 15. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are looking for Dustin Verchere, last seen on Broomfield Road in Alnwick-Halidimand Township on June 15. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are looking for a missing man from Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Dustin Verchere, 26, was last seen on June 15 on Broomfield Road, southeast of the hamlet of Centreton. He is described as Caucasian, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with a slim build. He has blue eyes long brown/blond hair that usually worn in a bun.

He also has tattoos on both arms and one on the back of his neck of a cross with angel wings.

Read more: OPP divers locate body of missing Lindsay, Ont. boy Draven Graham in Scugog River: police

OPP say he is possibly wearing black track pants, black shoes and a black hoodie with “crooks and castles” written on it, in rainbow lettering.

Trending Stories

Police believe he iso driving a grey 2002 F-150 with a blue cap on the back of the truck bearing Ontario licence plate BL 62810.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, there are concerns for his safety,” OPP stated.

OPP advise if Verchere is located, do not approach him. Rather, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

Photos of Dustin Verchere. View image in full screen
Photos of Dustin Verchere. Northumberland OPP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagMissing tagMissing Man tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagAlnwick-Halidmand Township tagCentreton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers