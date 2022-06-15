Northumberland OPP seek missing man from Alnwick-Haldimand Township

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are looking for a missing man from Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Dustin Verchere, 26, was last seen on June 15 on Broomfield Road, southeast of the hamlet of Centreton. He is described as Caucasian, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with a slim build. He has blue eyes long brown/blond hair that usually worn in a bun.

He also has tattoos on both arms and one on the back of his neck of a cross with angel wings.

OPP say he is possibly wearing black track pants, black shoes and a black hoodie with “crooks and castles” written on it, in rainbow lettering.

Police believe he iso driving a grey 2002 F-150 with a blue cap on the back of the truck bearing Ontario licence plate BL 62810.

“At this time, there are concerns for his safety,” OPP stated.

OPP advise if Verchere is located, do not approach him. Rather, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

View image in full screen Photos of Dustin Verchere. Northumberland OPP