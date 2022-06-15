SIU investigating after man is injured falling off bicycle in interaction with Woodstock police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police conduct watchdog is investigating after a man fell off his bike and sustained a serious injury after a police officer “attempted to engage” with him.

In a press release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it was in the preliminary stages of an investigation after an incident in Woodstock, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., a Woodstock Police Service officer saw a man riding a bicycle around Roth Park who “matched the description of a person of interest.”

The officer tried to engaged with the man who “subsequently fell from the bicycle,” the SIU said. He was apprehended and then taken to hospital, where his injury was diagnosed as serious, the SIU said.

Two investigators and a forensic expert were assigned to the case.