Crime

Winnipeg man in hospital after RCMP shooting, charged with attempted murder of Portage la Prairie officer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:31 pm
Portage la Prairie RCMP investigate an incident on the highway. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie RCMP investigate an incident on the highway. Jordan Pearn / Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of attempted murder of a police officer after a chase on Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie early Wednesday morning.

Portage RCMP said they were called to a break and enter at a local business just before 4 a.m. when they found the suspect driving down the highway.

According to police, the suspect rammed an RCMP cruiser a number of times and tried to run it off the road before swerving toward an officer after the vehicles got pinned against one another.

During the incident, the officer fired shots at the suspect, hitting him at least once.

The suspect, 27, is now in hospital being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), has been notified about the shooting.

