Bostwick Community Centre renamed under 15-year, $1.5M sponsorship deal

Nearly four years after it first opened, London’s Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library is being renamed as part of a 15-year sponsorship deal with a local tech company worth $1.5 million.

The facility, which opened in November 2018 along Southdale Road in the city’s southwest at a cost of roughly $55 million, will now be known as the StarTech.com Community Centre, YMCA and Library, officials from the company and YMCA of Southwestern Ontario said Wednesday.

The agreement was made public during an announcement event held Wednesday morning at the community centre, attended to by officials from StarTech.com, YMCA, London Public Library, and the city, including Mayor Ed Holder.

In a statement, StarTech.com chief executive Paul Seed said the agreement will see the firm, which manufacturers connectivity parts for the audio/video and IT sectors, help the YMCA and its partners “strengthen the connections that are key to community health and wellness.”

“Funds will be used towards the highest priority programs and services which will evolve over time based on community needs,” a joint media release from the two organizations reads. “This includes a key focus on the Y’s charitable mission to be open to all regardless of ability to pay.”

YMCA’s chief executive, Andrew Lockie, said in a statement that the 15-year sponsorship connects two organizations “who care deeply about community and believe in innovation to improve lives and strengthen futures.”

“We are proud of this partnership and so grateful for StarTech.com’s commitment to support our mission to build healthy, strong, and inclusive communities.”

The newly renamed community centre, which includes a pool, gymnasium, double pad arena, YMCA fitness facility, library branch, and more, is a joint operation between the YMCA and London Public Library, under an agreement with the city. The YMCA was conferred naming rights for the facility as part of the agreement.

The community centre, originally dubbed Southwest Community Centre in city planning documents, was later renamed after the Bostwick neighbourhood in which it’s located, in part to avoid confusion with the South London Community Centre on Jalna Boulevard.