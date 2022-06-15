‘Freedom Convoy’ figure pleads guilty to mischief-related criminal charge

Send this page to someone via email

A prominent figure in the so-called “Freedom Convoy” earlier this year pleaded guilty in court to one criminal charge in relation to what law enforcement and officials now widely refer to as an “occupation.”

Tyson “Freedom George” Billings pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of counselling to commit mischief related to his involvement in the demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa in February.

The High Prairie, Alta., resident had been shooting a Facebook Live video bragging about sneaking “past the roadblocks in his truck” and still being out of jail shortly before he was arrested.

“I don’t know if they’re actually looking for me,” he had said while others in the car yelled “freedom” repeatedly.

Seconds later, red and blue lights had lit up behind his truck.

“Looks like they might have got me,” he said, pulling over.

He was arrested when he got out of the car, and police seized a six-inch blade he told them was his “legal knife.”

Ottawa Police laid hundreds of charges in a major operation to clear out the participants.

