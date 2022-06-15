Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ figure pleads guilty to mischief-related criminal charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2022 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'Mendicino confident using the Emergencies Act was the ‘right call’' Mendicino confident using the Emergencies Act was the ‘right call’
A public inquiry is underway into the circumstances of the government using the Emergencies Act for the first time to end the convoy protests in Ottawa and at international border crossings. ‘The West Block’ guest host David Akin sits down with one of the central figures in the inquiry, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to discuss the timing of using the act and the inquiry’s access to classified materials – May 1, 2022

A prominent figure in the so-called “Freedom Convoy” earlier this year pleaded guilty in court to one criminal charge in relation to what law enforcement and officials now widely refer to as an “occupation.”

Tyson “Freedom George” Billings pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of counselling to commit mischief related to his involvement in the demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa in February.

Read more: Ottawa police say nearly 400 charges laid in operation to clear convoy blockade

The High Prairie, Alta., resident had been shooting a Facebook Live video bragging about sneaking “past the roadblocks in his truck” and still being out of jail shortly before he was arrested.

Trending Stories

“I don’t know if they’re actually looking for me,” he had said while others in the car yelled “freedom” repeatedly.

Story continues below advertisement

Seconds later, red and blue lights had lit up behind his truck.

“Looks like they might have got me,” he said, pulling over.

He was arrested when he got out of the car, and police seized a six-inch blade he told them was his “legal knife.”

Ottawa Police laid hundreds of charges in a major operation to clear out the participants.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Freedom Convoy tagTrucker Convoy tagTrucker Protest tagOttawa Convoy tagOttawa freedom convoy tagfreedom convoy charges tagfreedom george tagtyson billings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers