Premier, chiefs, survivors to meet at former Portage la Prairie residential school

Provincial officials, Indigenous leaders, elders, and survivors will be on hand Wednesday at a former residential school in Portage la Prairie.

The event is to discuss identifying, commemorating and protecting burial sites of Manitoba children who were part of the residential school system.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Manitoba’s Indigenous reconciliation minister Alan Lagimodiere will speak to the media Wednesday afternoon after the formal event is over.

The former residential school in Portage La Prairie closed its doors in 1975 and was designated a national historic site in 2020.

Thanks to technology such as ground-penetrating radar, two more Manitoba First Nations recently joined the ever-growing list of communities across the country where possible graves have been discovered at sites of former residential schools.

Sagkeeng First Nation found 190 anomalies in the soil, while six anomalies were found at Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation last week.

Initial radar data suggests some of the anomalies could fit the criteria for buried remains, but more information is needed.

A 24/7 support line is available for residential school survivors and their families: the Residential School Survivor Support Line 1-866-925-4419

