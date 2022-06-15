Toronto’s top doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto’s chief medical officer of health says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Eileen de Villa tweeted Wednesday morning about contracting the virus.
She said she is following all public health guidelines and is resting at home.
“I feel relatively well & owe that to keeping up to date with my COVID-19 vaccines,” de Villa tweeted. “If you haven’t already, get your next eligible dose to protect you, your [loved] ones & community.”
The news comes as other public figures such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he tested positive for the virus on Monday.
