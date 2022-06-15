Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto’s top doctor tests positive for COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 10:21 am
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto’s chief medical officer of health says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa tweeted Wednesday morning about contracting the virus.

She said she is following all public health guidelines and is resting at home.

Read more: Toronto Mayor John Tory tests positive for COVID-19

“I feel relatively well & owe that to keeping up to date with my COVID-19 vaccines,” de Villa tweeted. “If you haven’t already, get your next eligible dose to protect you, your [loved] ones & community.”

The news comes as other public figures such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagEileen de Villa tagdr. eileen de villa tagCOVID Positive tagtests positive tagtoronto chief medical officer of health tagtests positive covid tagtoronto top doctor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers