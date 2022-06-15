Menu

Canada

Mary Brown’s Chicken buying Ontario’s Fat Bastard Burrito chain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2022 8:06 am
Mary Brown's Chicken in Brampton. View image in full screen
Mary Brown's Chicken in Brampton. Google Streetview

MARKHAM, ONT. — The parent company of Mary Brown’s Chicken has signed an agreement to acquire Fat Bastard Burrito Co.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

MB International Brands says the acquisition will combine two highly complementary franchise networks and create one of the largest privately held quick-service restaurant companies in Canada.

Read more: Food supply chains are in crisis. Could these futuristic farms fix that?

The burrito chain was founded in Toronto in 2010 and operates or has under development over 75 locations across Ontario.

Mary Brown’s Chicken was founded in St. John’s, N.L., in 1969 and has around 215 stores across Canada.

The transaction is expected to close on June 30.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
