Motorcyclist killed in collision near Port Dover: OPP

Norfolk OPP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Tuesday evening near Port Dover, Ont.

The accident happened Tuesday at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of St. John’s Road East and Cockshutt Road, police say.

According to police, a motorcycle was travelling westbound on St. John’s Road East when it struck an SUV travelling southbound on Cockshutt Road.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was ejected from the motorcycle and airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

“To family and friends, I just want to send out deepest condolences to you,” said OPP acting Sgt Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“I’m at a loss for words tonight and I want to put out a reminder to everyone to please, if you come up to a stop sign or an intersection, check twice, it’s going to save a life.”

Cockshutt Road was closed between Lynn Valley Road and Concession 2 of Woodhouse Township as investigators arrived at the scene.

St. John’s Road East was also closed between Tisdale Road and East Quarter Line.

OPP confirmed all roads had been reopened to traffic around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

