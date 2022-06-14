Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Trio of southern Alberta athletes named to Lifesaving World Championship team

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Trio of southern Alberta athletes named to Lifesaving World Championship team' Trio of southern Alberta athletes named to Lifesaving World Championship team
WATCH ABOVE: A trio of southern Alberta athletes will be hitting the pool in Italy this fall to compete in the Lifesaving World Championships. Erik Bay has more on the sport and how the three hope to grow its presence in this part of the province.

Three southern Alberta athletes will be part of Team Canada heading to the Lifesaving World Championships.

“I’m so excited to get back out there again,” said Meadow Liversuch, who last competed on the international stage at the 2019 Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth Festival of Lifesaving.

“I feel the adrenaline and it’s a lot of muscle memory, so I feel pretty confident in my swimming ability.”

The sport combines swimming with lifesaving techniques. According to eight-time Team Canada member Dallas Walker-Milan, it’s the only humanitarian sport.

Read more: Pronghorns swim team back in the water preparing for Canadian trials

“We have two kind of sides to it. We’ve got beach or surf and we’ve got pool,” Walker-Milan said. “We normally compete in pool because we don’t have access to a beach or surf, but it’s a lot like competitive swimming except we are picking up mannequins off the bottom of the pool and racing them back.”

Story continues below advertisement

The upcoming world championships in Riccione, Italy will be Walker-Milan’s third.

Trending Stories

She’s joined by Liversuch and Lydianna O’Neill who will make their world championships debuts this fall.

After an inconsistent couple of years that included pushing the 2020 worlds to this year, all three are ready to return to a normal competition schedule.

“I was really shocked when they told me that I made it and I’m really excited to be able to experience this. Especially with Dallas and Meadow because I know them so well,” O’Neill said.

The last time O’Neill competed, she was participating in short-course junior lifeguard club, which is done in a 25-metre pool.

Read more: Lifeguards needed at southern Alberta swimming pools

Now in her first year in long-course, swimming 50-metre-lengths, O’Neill is adjusting to the larger space.

“It’s been an eye-opener,” O’Neill said. “It’s way harder and the mannequins are full now.”

Preparing for the first Lifesaving World Championship in four years, Walker-Milan is hopeful the three local athletes can inspire others to pick up the sport.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s great that we can kind of go out there and tell our communities about it,” Walker-Milan said.

The Lifesaving World Championships take place from Sept. 18 to Oct. 3.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Team Canada tagSwimming tagWorld Championships taglifesaving tagCanadian Lifesaving Team tagLifesaving World Championship tagSouthern Alberta Athletes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers