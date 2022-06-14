Council votes to strip Trooper Mark Wilson’s name from London, Ont. amenities

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., is now set to begin the process of removing Trooper Mark Wilson’s name from city amenities, including a park in northwest London and a street near Trafalgar and Hale streets.

Wilson, who died in 2006 while serving in Afghanistan, has long been recognized as a local war hero, having an annual charity ride named in his honour. In the years since his death, Carolyn Wilson has served as a Silver Cross Mother in local Remembrance Day Ceremonies.

Last week, Wilson was the subject of reporting from the London Free Press that revealed he had been convicted of assaulting a woman, a fellow Canadian Armed Forces member, in 2004, while both were recruits in a military training program.

According to the report, Wilson was charged with sexual assault and drunkenness following a military investigation.

During his court martial, he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, but guilty to simple assault and drunkenness under the National Defence Act, and was given a reprimand and fined $1,500.

The victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, told the London Free Press that the annual praise and events in his name have been a reminder about what happened.

The move was approved by city councillors on Tuesday and first proposed in a letter signed by several members of council, including Mayor Ed Holder.

“This council made a commitment to creating a safe environment for women and girls … I firmly believe that words matter, they matter less however when they are not reinforced by actions,” Holder said.

“I will say to the survivor: We applaud your bravery in coming forward and for providing other survivors with hope and inspiration. It is my hope our council’s action on this night will afford you some measure of peace and assist in some small way with healing.

“You’ve done the right thing. We honour your courage in this instance and also your years of service to our country.”

Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy sought to amend the motion to direct city staff to launch a comprehensive review of every city amenity named after specific people and see if they warrant renaming, but later withdrew her push for the amendment.

“Having heard from my colleagues and knowing that if this is defeated it would be a decided matter, I will withdraw this amendment and I intend to bring it to Community and Protective Services committee,” Cassidy added.

The motion to remove Wilson’s name from city amenities passed by a vote of 14-1.

Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen was the lone opponent.

The letter, signed by Mayor Ed Holder, Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan, Ward 2 Councillor Shawn Lewis, and Ward 12 Councillor Elizabeth Peloza, which put forward the motion to remove Trooper Mark Wilson's name from city amenities.

— with files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan and Matthew Trevithick