Carlyle RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault involving teen

As a precautionary measure, Carlyle RCMP are alerting the pubic about a recent incident that occurred over the weekend.

Police stated in release, that they received a report of a teen who was sexually assaulted at the recreation centre in Redvers, Saskatchewan.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident and stated it is in the preliminary stages and will not be releasing any information, including any details about the victim.

“Its important for us to notify the community of Redvers and surrounding areas about this incident, even in the investigation’s initial stages, due to the serious nature of the report,” stated Sgt. Dallyn Holmstrom, Carlyle RCMP detachment commander.

“The intent of our message is not to cause alarm, but to inform the public so they can take any safety measures and speak with their families about this sensitive and serious subject, as they deem appropriate.”

Carlyle RCMP stated that a suspect has not been identified.

Resources are available about what is sexual assault and consent on the Saskatchewan government website.

