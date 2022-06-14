Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Carlyle RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault involving teen

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 8:11 pm
Carlyle RCMP are investigating a report of a sexual assault against a teenager of Redvers, Sask. and have indicated they will not be releasing any details about the victim. View image in full screen
Carlyle RCMP are investigating a report of a sexual assault against a teenager of Redvers, Sask. and have indicated they will not be releasing any details about the victim. File / Global News

As a precautionary measure, Carlyle RCMP are alerting the pubic about a recent incident that occurred over the weekend.

Police stated in release, that they received a report of a teen who was sexually assaulted at the recreation centre in Redvers, Saskatchewan.

Read more: RCMP lay 70 charges after investigation leads to ‘significant’ drug seizures in Sask, Alberta

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident and stated it is in the preliminary stages and will not be releasing any information, including any details about the victim.

“Its important for us to notify the community of Redvers and surrounding areas about this incident, even in the investigation’s initial stages, due to the serious nature of the report,” stated Sgt. Dallyn Holmstrom, Carlyle RCMP detachment commander.

Read more: RCMP say firearm discharged from home in Cumberland House Cree Nation

“The intent of our message is not to cause alarm, but to inform the public so they can take any safety measures and speak with their families about this sensitive and serious subject, as they deem appropriate.”

Carlyle RCMP stated that a suspect has not been identified.

Resources are available about what is sexual assault and consent on the Saskatchewan government website.

Click to play video: 'Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder' Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder
Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder – May 30, 2022
