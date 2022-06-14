Menu

Canada

Whiteshell residents voice frustrations over lifted evacuation order

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 6:58 pm
Gordon and Carol White's Eleanor Lake home remains surrounded by floodwaters, meaning their not able to use the plumbing or have running water. View image in full screen
Gordon and Carol White's Eleanor Lake home remains surrounded by floodwaters, meaning their not able to use the plumbing or have running water. Marney Blunt / Global News

Two residents of Eleanor Lake in the north Whiteshell Provincial Park are voicing frustrations after the evacuation order was lifted Friday.

Gordon and Carol White returned to Eleanor Lake Sunday after being in Winnipeg for two weeks during the evacuation order. They said the province covered the costs of their accommodations in the city, but that ended when the evacuation order was lifted.

Read more: Gradual reopening starting in Manitoba’s Whiteshell Provincial Park as flooding eases

“The problem for us is that being permanent residents, we have nowhere else to go,” Gordon White told Global News, adding that water still remains at their doorstep, flooding out the septic tank and field, meaning they have no running water or plumbing.

“We have no running water and no way to dispose of any water,” Gordon said.

He says the province declined to continue funding their accommodations in the city.

“They refused to. They said, ‘You’re on your own,'” he said.

“I hope the province considers looking at their emergency measures plan and perhaps considers taking into consideration residents like ourselves, who aren’t able to come back and use the property as it was intended.”

Read more: Whiteshell evacuees face ‘overwhelming’ amount of water, province says

In an emailed statement to Global News, a provincial spokesperson said permanent residents can apply to have evacuation costs covered by Disaster Financial Assistance.

“When a mandatory evacuation ends but a person’s primary residence is uninhabitable due to flood damages, the person may submit a Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) application. If it is found that they are eligible for DFA, the applicant will be assisted with evacuation costs at 100 per cent (deductible is waived for evacuation costs only),” the statement read.

“The DFA program does require that applicants incur the costs of accommodations up front and submit their invoices and proof-of-payment to the DFA program to receive their assistance.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba already looking at ‘tens of millions’ in flood damages, officials say' Manitoba already looking at ‘tens of millions’ in flood damages, officials say
Manitoba already looking at ‘tens of millions’ in flood damages, officials say – Jun 2, 2022
Manitoba flooding tagWhiteshell Provincial Park tagDisaster Financial Assistance tagWhiteshell flooding tagEleanor Lake tagWhiteshell evacuations tagWhiteshell residents tag

