Heat warning issued for Hamilton with humidex near 40 possible

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued a heat warning for Wednesday and Thursday with the expectation of temperatures hitting the 30s over the next two days.

Environment Canada has issued its own heat alert for the Hamilton and Niagara region through a forecast that calls for humidex values of 40 possible for both days.

“Hot and humid conditions will persist into Thursday, however, locales that receive showers and thunderstorms may be slightly cooler,” Environment Canada said in a release.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a high pressure system is set to move into southern Ontario bringing hot conditions for the next 48 hours or so.

“With humidity levels going up, it’s going to be sticky

by evening making for a tough night of sleeping Wednesday to Thursday,” Farnell said.

“As the front approaches, that could touch off some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and they may be on the strong side.”

The city has activated a number of “cool places” during the heat event that can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. A list of the locations can be seen on the city’s website.

Health authorities say young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors will be most affected by the heat.

Recommendations include drinking plenty of water, limiting activities, dressing to protect from the heat, never leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles, and checking on neighbours, family and friends.

The general forecast on Wednesday is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high should reach at least 28 C.

Thursday is also expected to have sun and clouds with a high of 30 C.

Temperatures are expected to be more comfortable for Friday with sunshine and a more bearable high of 25 C.

“It will staying sunny through the weekend before some showers move back in early next week,” said Farnell.