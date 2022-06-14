Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Village of Lumby, B.C. activates emergency operations centre due to rain, rising water levels

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 3:51 pm
With water levels rising across B.C.’s Southern Interior, the Village of Lumby says it is monitoring flood conditions. View image in full screen
With water levels rising across B.C.’s Southern Interior, the Village of Lumby says it is monitoring flood conditions. Global News

The Village of Lumby in B.C.’s North Okanagan region says it has activated its emergency operations centre due to potential flooding concerns.

Constant rainfall since late Sunday night, combined with a high snowpack level, has raised water levels across the Southern Interior.

Read more: Mission Creek bursts its banks after heavy rain

“The EOC is monitoring flood conditions and encourages residents who may live in flood-prone areas to take measures to protect their property,” the Village of Lumby said on Tuesday.

The village noted that Lumby Campground is closed, along with certain areas of the Salmon Trail.

Story continues below advertisement

On its Facebook page, the village said there is localized flooding in Lumby, Area D and E, though waters were beginning to recede.

Trending Stories

Further, it said sand and sandbags are available to residents in the parking lot across from the curling rink.

17
Whitevale Road in Lumby is closed due to flooding. View image in gallery mode
Whitevale Road in Lumby is closed due to flooding. Global News
27
Residents sandbagging in Lumby. View image in gallery mode
Residents sandbagging in Lumby. Global News
37
Village of Lumby, B.C. activates emergency operations centre due to rain, rising water levels - image View image in gallery mode
Global News
47
Village of Lumby, B.C. activates emergency operations centre due to rain, rising water levels - image View image in gallery mode
Global News
57
Village of Lumby, B.C. activates emergency operations centre due to rain, rising water levels - image View image in gallery mode
Global News
67
Village of Lumby, B.C. activates emergency operations centre due to rain, rising water levels - image View image in gallery mode
Global News
Story continues below advertisement
77
Village of Lumby, B.C. activates emergency operations centre due to rain, rising water levels - image View image in gallery mode
Global News

On Monday, B.C.’s River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the following areas:

Story continues below advertisement
  • The Okanagan, including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas
  • The Boundary region, including West Kettle River, Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries
  • The Similkameen River, including the Tulameen River and surrounding tributaries

“The recent rain has caused the water levels in our creeks to rise,” said the village. “Be prepared and know your hazards.”

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mayor discusses flood protection plan' Abbotsford mayor discusses flood protection plan
Abbotsford mayor discusses flood protection plan
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagFlooding tagNorth Okanagan tagBC Flooding tagLumby tagBC River Forecast Centre tagvillage of lumby tagLumby emergency operations centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers