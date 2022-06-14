Village of Lumby, B.C. activates emergency operations centre due to rain, rising water levels

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Village of Lumby in B.C.’s North Okanagan region says it has activated its emergency operations centre due to potential flooding concerns.

Constant rainfall since late Sunday night, combined with a high snowpack level, has raised water levels across the Southern Interior.

Read more: Mission Creek bursts its banks after heavy rain

“The EOC is monitoring flood conditions and encourages residents who may live in flood-prone areas to take measures to protect their property,” the Village of Lumby said on Tuesday.

The village noted that Lumby Campground is closed, along with certain areas of the Salmon Trail.

Heavy equipment being used to dredge Creighton Creek in #Lumby in the North Okanagan. The creek spilled its banks Monday night flooding numerous properties. pic.twitter.com/zczJjAbMg5 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Another flooded property along Creighton Valley Road in #Lumby. pic.twitter.com/oQt4hG8ixg — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 14, 2022

On its Facebook page, the village said there is localized flooding in Lumby, Area D and E, though waters were beginning to recede.

Further, it said sand and sandbags are available to residents in the parking lot across from the curling rink.

On Monday, B.C.’s River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the following areas:

Story continues below advertisement

The Okanagan, including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas

The Boundary region, including West Kettle River, Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries

The Similkameen River, including the Tulameen River and surrounding tributaries

“The recent rain has caused the water levels in our creeks to rise,” said the village. “Be prepared and know your hazards.”

6:48 Abbotsford mayor discusses flood protection plan Abbotsford mayor discusses flood protection plan