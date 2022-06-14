Menu

Canada

Sergeant says slain Quebec teenager holding air pistol was perceived as threat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Coroner begins inquest into police killing of Quebec teen' Coroner begins inquest into police killing of Quebec teen
The coroner's inquest into the death of a teen who was shot and killed by Quebec provincial police four years has begun. Riley Fairholm’s mother took the stand on Monday at the Sherbrooke courthouse and delivered an emotional testimony. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

A Quebec provincial police sergeant told a coroner’s inquest  Tuesday that he became uncomfortable as an armed 17-year-old advanced toward officers in the early morning of July 25, 2018.

Sgt. Wallace McGovern is testifying at the inquiry into the police killing of 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who was shot in the head in the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome, Que., about an hour southeast of Montreal. Fairholm had called 911 himself.

Read more: Quebec coroner investigates case of teen shot dead by provincial police in 2018

McGovern says he asked the teenager in English several times to drop a weapon, which police discovered later was an air pistol.

He says Fairholm was yelling and waving the weapon around as he advanced erratically toward the half-dozen officers who responded to the emergency call.

Click to play video: 'Quebec mother shares her pain following teen son’s shooting death' Quebec mother shares her pain following teen son’s shooting death
Quebec mother shares her pain following teen son’s shooting death – Oct 30, 2019

McGovern says he anticipated three outcomes: the young man would drop the weapon, Fairholm would fire on police, or police would end the threat.

He says that to him, the danger was clear and that he’s not sure what he could have done differently in the situation.

Read more: Lac-Brome mother of teen killed during shooting petitions for police body cameras

The shooting was investigated by Quebec’s independent police watchdog, and the Crown decided not to lay charges.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
