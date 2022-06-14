Menu

Crime

Police seize suspected fentanyl and firearms in Red Deer

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 14, 2022 12:49 pm
A picture of the suspected fentanyl powder and firearms seized by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Red Deer on June 3. View image in full screen
A picture of the suspected fentanyl powder and firearms seized by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Red Deer on June 3. Image provided by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) says nine firearms and more than two kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder were seized after officers conducted two search warrants earlier this month.

According to police, five of the nine firearms were loaded and seven of the firearms are classified as prohibited. One of the firearms had its serial numbers defaced and officers also found a cache of other weapons and imitation firearms, police said.

The street value of the suspected fentanyl is estimated at $375,000, ALERT said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Read more: Edmonton police charge 4 people in $1M drug-trafficking investigation with ties to Ontario

ALERT investigators made the seizures on June 3 after searching a north Red Deer apartment and a Red Deer County hotel room. The team said Red Deer RCMP and the RCMP emergency response team also helped with the search warrant executions.

In total, ALERT seized:

  • Nine firearms
  • 2,170 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 104 grams of methamphetamine
  • $5,725 cash

Police say two suspects were arrested and a third person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after attempting to evade arrest.

Read more: Man arrested after trying to smuggle kilograms of heroin into Calgary’s airport

“The combination of fentanyl and firearms is an equation for all sorts of community harms. ALERT is working diligently to take these harmful substances off the streets and take guns out of the hands of drug dealers,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Gibson in an emailed statement.

Jay Dee Coffman, 38, and Kyle McGray, 33, were arrested and charged with 17 criminal offences related to drugs and weapons. ALERT said both are known to police.

Police say additional charges are expected to be laid after further investigation into the firearms.

