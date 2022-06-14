Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Heavy rain and wet snow hits Okanagan Connector, Kootenay Pass

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 12:30 pm
FILE. The Okanagan Connector on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
FILE. The Okanagan Connector on Saturday morning. Global News

A weather system lingering over southern B.C. and Alberta has spread heavy rain and wet snow to higher elevations in the region.

Click to play video: 'Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway' Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway
Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

Environment Canada said the Okanagan Connector already had five to 10 centimetres of wet snow accumulate Tuesday morning, and up to 10 cm more is expected to accumulate before noon when it’s forecast to taper off or change to light rain.

Highway 3 is also getting hit hard by snow.

 

A snowfall warning was also issued for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

“For the Kootenay Pass, total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible before the wet snow changes to rain late this morning,” Environment Canada said in a warning Tuesday.

For that area, a commercial chain-up advisory was in effect.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
