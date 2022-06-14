Heavy rain and wet snow hits Okanagan Connector, Kootenay Pass

Send this page to someone via email

A weather system lingering over southern B.C. and Alberta has spread heavy rain and wet snow to higher elevations in the region.

Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

Environment Canada said the Okanagan Connector already had five to 10 centimetres of wet snow accumulate Tuesday morning, and up to 10 cm more is expected to accumulate before noon when it’s forecast to taper off or change to light rain.

Highway 3 is also getting hit hard by snow.

Snow plows in June? Unfortunately this video is not fake. We have snow coming down at the top of #KootenayPass on #BCHwy3. Commercial vehicle chain up in effect

for WB traffic. Proceed with caution. @DriveBC @TranBC_WestKoot pic.twitter.com/e4id7czITy — YRB Kootenay Ltd (@YRBKT) June 14, 2022

A snowfall warning was also issued for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

“For the Kootenay Pass, total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible before the wet snow changes to rain late this morning,” Environment Canada said in a warning Tuesday.

For that area, a commercial chain-up advisory was in effect.