World

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time amid takeover bid

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 14, 2022 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Elon Musk says Twitter takeover deal ‘temporarily on hold’' Elon Musk says Twitter takeover deal ‘temporarily on hold’
WATCH: Elon Musk says Twitter takeover deal 'temporarily on hold' – May 13, 2022

Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered US$44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

Read more: Elon Musk’s Twitter offer to be voted on by shareholders this summer

Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts.

It’s not clear if this week’s meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving those issues.

Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the US$54.20 per share that Musk has offered amid on Wall Street that the deal will be consummated.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover' Breaking down Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
Breaking down Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover – Apr 27, 2022

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose almost three per cent before the opening bell Tuesday to US$38.02.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Twitter planned to offer Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
